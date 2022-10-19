The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Architect under Building Construction Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from October 20 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 4, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 106 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor in Architecture from a recognised university.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of SC/ST/Female candidates/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.