The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer key of the Preliminary Eligibility Test or PET 2022. Candidates can download the draft answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET 2022 was held in an offline mode on August 15 and 16. The UPSSSC PET Score/Certificate will be valid for a duration of 1 year from the issue date.

As per media reports, more than 30 lakh candidates were eligible to appear for the examination conducted in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download UPSSSC PET answer key 2022:

Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the PET answer key link Enter roll no and date of birth to login The UPSSSC PET answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct links: