The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test or AP RCET 2022. Candidates can download the answer key along with response sheet and question paper from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/RCET.

The AP RCET 2022 examination was held on October 17, 18, and 19.

Steps to download AP RCET answer keyt 2022:

Visit official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on “Master Question Papers With Preliminary Keys for RCET - 2022” link

Choose the session/paper The AP RCET answer key will appear on screen Download and match with response sheets.

Here’s direct link to AP RCET answer keys 2022.