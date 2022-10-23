Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results of the Physical Education Teacher or PTI exam 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB PTI exam 2022 was conducted on September 25 in two shifts. The answer keys were released on October 12.

Selected candidates will be called for document verification in schedule to be released later.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5546 posts of PTI.

Steps to download RSMSSB result 2022:



Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘News & Notifications’ and click on result link for PTI The RSMSSB PTI result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s RSMSSB PTI result 2022.