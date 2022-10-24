The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the admit card for the Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PVFT 2022 will be conducted on October 29 and 30 in two sessions on both days: 9.00 to 11.0 AM and 3.00 to 5.00 PM.

The entrance exam is held for admissions to B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) and B.V.Sc and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) courses offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh. This year, 225 seats are on offer. Based on the PVFT 2022 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.F.Sc. and B.V.Sc and A.H. will be conducted by the institutes.

Steps to download MP PVFT admit card 2022:

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Test Admit Card - Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PV&FT) - 2022’

Enter Application No (Max 13 digits), Date of Birth and SEARCH The MPPEB PVFT admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MPPEB PVFT admit card 2022.