Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will conclude the online application process today for admissions to Class IX 2023-24 session. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST IX selection test for admission to Class 9 will be conducted on February 11, 2023, in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The medium of language for examination will be English/Hindi.

Eligibility Criteria

Only those candidates who are bonafide residents and studying Class VIII during the Academic Session 2022-23 in one of the Govt./Govt. recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible. Candidate appearing for the admission test must qualify/ pass Class VIII in the academic session 2022-23 from a Govt./Govt. recognized school in the district where he/she is seeking admission. The students who have already passed class VIII in previous academic sessions are not eligible.

A candidate seeking admission must be born between 01.05.2008 and 30.04.2010 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the OBC (Central List), Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to register for JNVST Class 9 admission 2023:

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here To Submit Online Application Form For Class Ix Lateral Entry Selection Test 2023.” Register and login to apply Fill in the details and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct registration link.