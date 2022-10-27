Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Examination 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C prelim exam 2022 will be held on November 5. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 228 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 077/2022.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Group C Main exam to be held in February and March 2023.

Steps to download MPSC hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in and go to ‘Login’ tab Login using Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password Click on the hall ticket link The MPSC Group C hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MPSC hall ticket 2022.