Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Examination 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C prelim exam 2022 will be held on November 5. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 228 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 077/2022.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Group C Main exam to be held in February and March 2023.

Steps to download MPSC hall ticket 2022:

  1. Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in and go to ‘Login’ tab
  2. Login using Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password
  3. Click on the hall ticket link
  4. The MPSC Group C hall ticket will appear on screen
  5. Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MPSC hall ticket 2022.