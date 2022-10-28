Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary answer key of the exams held from October 18 to 21. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC answer keys have been released for the posts of Fisheries Development Officer, Sericulture Officer, Agriculture Officer, Technical Assistant, Assistant Commissioner of Endowments, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Food Safety Officers, Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director.

The Initial key along with the Question Paper and individual response sheets is hosted on Commission’s website. Applicants can raise objections, if any, in the prescribed format against the released answer key till October 30.

Here’s APPSC answer key notice.

Steps to download APPSC answer key 2022

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Under Announcements, click on the link for ‘Initial keys - APPSC - Schedule - I (18th Oct 2022 to 21st Oct 2022)’ Click on the answer key link for relevant post The APPSC answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Direct link to APPSC answer key.