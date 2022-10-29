Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Group 1 and 2 examinations. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

As per a report by Times of India, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4 and 5, 2022.

The Joint Recruitment Examination is being conducted for the posts of District Senior Horticulture Development Officer, Manager (Quality Controller) (Executive) under Group-1 Sub-Group-1 and Rural Horticulture Development Officer and Assistant Quality Controller under Group-2 Sub-Group-1 Combined Recruitment Examination for the Posts of K (Executive) - 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Group 1, 2 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

