Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Assistant Accountant exam 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till November 17.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 661 vacancies for Assistant Accountants at various departments of the Uttarakhand state government. The pay scale is Rs 29,200-92,300 (level-5).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-42 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor in Business Administration or PG degree in Accounting.

Selection process

The UKPSC Assistant Accountant exam 2022 selection process will consist of a written exam, Hindi typing tes and document verification.

There is no application fee required.

Here’s UKPSC Assistant Accountant notification 2022.

Steps to apply for UKPSC Assistant Accountant recruitment 2022:



Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Assistant Accountant Examination- 2022”

Click on the application link Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UKPSC Assistant Accountant vacancy 2022.