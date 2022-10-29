The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Audit Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 5 to 7, 2022, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from October 31st onwards.

Here’s the official notice.

A total of 1696 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on AAO Main 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.