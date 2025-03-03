The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final vacancy number for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check the final vacancy number through the official website ssc.gov.in.

The vacancy for the MTS(NT) under the age group of 18-27 years is 1193 posts and for the MTS (NT), Aged 18-25 (B) posts the vacancy is 6889 posts. The vacancy for the post of Havaldar (in CBIC and CBN) is 3439 posts.

Here’s the official vacancy notification.

The result of the Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 announced on January 21, 2025. The Computer Based Examination was conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024.