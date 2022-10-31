The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2023 in November 2022. As per a report by News18, the registration will start from third week of November. The exam will be conducted in January and April 2023.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions — Session 1 likely to be held in January 2023 and Session 2 in April 2023. Last year, JEE Main was held in two sessions - from June 23 to 29 (Session 1) and from July 25 to 30 (Session 2).

Applicants will be able to check the eligibility criteria, exam syllabus, application fee, exam schedule, and other details to be released in the information bulletin at nta.ac.in.

In 2022, total of 10,26,799 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2022, of which, approximately 9,05,590 students appeared for the exam. A total of 24 candidates have secured a 100 percentile score.