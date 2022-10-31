The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule for the Child Development Project Officer (Mains) Competitive Examination 2021. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 8 and 9, 2022, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM and 5.00 PM.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets a week before the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

A total of 883 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam. The exam is being held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and personality test/interview round.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on CDPO Main 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.