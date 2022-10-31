Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of School Librarian and Supervisor Horticulture. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB conducted the exams for School Librarian and Supervisor Horticulture posts on October 30. The Board has released the answer key and OMR answer sheet of all candidates.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key on the official portal by paying the fee of Rs 100 per question. The online objections should be duly supported with the necessary documentary proof (if any) and sent only via email. The notice regarding sending objections will be available soon.

Steps to download PSSSB answer key 2022:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the answer key link for the relevant post under Advertisement tab

Click on the set-wise provisional answer key link, select Set The PSSSB answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Librarian answer key 2022.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Supervisor Horticulture answer key 2022.