The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the SBI Clerk preliminary examination 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI Clerk prelims 2022 for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (JA) will be held in November. The SBI clerk admit card will be available for download till November 25. SBI has notified 5008 posts of Clerks under Regular Vacancies and 478 backlog vacancies.

The SBI Clerk Online Preliminary Exam will consist of Objective Tests for 100 marks and would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Details regarding the exam date, time, centre, etc are available on the admit card. Candidates are advised to read the instructions contained carefully.

Steps to download SBI Clerk pre admit card 2022:

Visit the career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on ‘Call letter for Main exam’ under Junior Associates section Now click on “DOWNLOAD ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION CALL LETTER”

Key in your Registration No / Roll No, date of birth to login The SBI Clerk admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download SBI Clerk admit card 2022.