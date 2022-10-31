Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Field Surveyor and Draftsman included in Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The written examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted on November 6, 2022, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM (Paper I) and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Paper II).

“The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates for the said examination has already been hosted on the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded only through one time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1089 vacancies, of which 798 vacancies are for the post of Field Surveyor, 236 for Draftsman, and 55 for Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on Register User under Candidate Corner Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.