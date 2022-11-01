Today is the last day to apply online for the posts of Assistant Engineer Civil and Mechanical, Class 2 advertised by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The GPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 225 vacancies of which 125 are for Assistant Engineer Civil and 100 for Assistant Engineer Mechanical.

The tentative date of the GPSC AE Civil prelim examination is March 26, 2023, and GPSC AE Mechanical is February 26.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 36 years as on November 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Possess a Bachelor Degree (B.E./B.Tech) in Mechanical/Civil Engineering. Basic knowledge of computer applications. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

Applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas the applicants from the reserved/EWS (General)/ Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for GPSC AE recruitment 2022: