BPSC 2020 AE Civil exam date announced, admit card tomorrow
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Exam 2020.
The BPSC AE Civil exam under Advt 07/2020 is scheduled to be conducted on November 10 and 11 in three shifts — 10.00 to 11.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 1.00 to 2.00 PM.
Candidates will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in from November 3 onwards.
Here’s BPSC AE Civil exam schedule.
Steps to download BPSC AE admit card 2022:
- Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
- Login using Username and password
- Click on the admit card
- The BPSC Auditor Main admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.