Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Exam 2020.

The BPSC AE Civil exam under Advt 07/2020 is scheduled to be conducted on November 10 and 11 in three shifts — 10.00 to 11.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 1.00 to 2.00 PM.

Candidates will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in from November 3 onwards.

Here’s BPSC AE Civil exam schedule.

Steps to download BPSC AE admit card 2022: