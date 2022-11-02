Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has announced the results of the Sub Station Attendant Post Code: 972 exam. Candidates can check and download the merit list at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC Sub Station Attendant written exam was conducted on September 25. A total of 14984 candidates appeared for the written exam.

As per the merit list, 658 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process.

“Document verification regarding eligibility etc. of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted w.e.f. 17th to 23rd November, 2022 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur,” the notice said.

Steps to check HPSSC SSA result 2022:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notifications” tab and then ‘Latest Notification’ Click on the result link for Sub Station Attendant 972

The HPSSC Sub Station Attendant result merit list will appear on the screen

Download and check.

Here’s HPSSC SSA result 2022 merit list.

HPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 163 posts of Sub Station Attendant on a contract basis under Advertisement No. 38-2/2022.