Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the result of the Driving Test for the posts of Driver/ Tractor Driver. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

Over 16,000 candidates were eligible to appear for the driving test. Selected candidates will now appear for the written test.

The dates for conduct of Written Test for the said posts shall be notified separately.

Steps to download JKSSB Driver result 2022

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result of Driving Test for the posts of Driver/ Tractor Driver, in different Cadres / Departments in pursuance to Advertisement Notification Nos. 04, 05, 06 07 of 2020 & 01, 02, 03 of 2021 under various item Nos.”

The JKSSB Driver result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JKSSB Driver result 2022.