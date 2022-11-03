The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for the Common Eligibility Test 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana CET 2022 written exam (OMR based) is scheduled to be conducted on November 5 and 6, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26000 (tentative) vacancies.

The HSSC CET exam city slip which contains details regarding the allotted city centre for the exam was released yesterday.

Steps to download HSSC CET admit card 2022:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Go to the link ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARD FOR COMMON ELIGIBILITY TEST (CET)-2022 FOR GROUP “C” POSTS’

Key in your Registration Number, Date of Birth and submit The Haryana CET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download HSSC CET 2022 admit card.