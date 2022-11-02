The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Common Eligibility Test 2022. Registered candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana CET 2022 written exam (OMR based) is scheduled to be conducted on November 5 and 6, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26000 (tentative) vacancies.

The city slip will contain details regarding the allotted city centre for the exam. Candidates must note that this is not an admit card, which is expected to be released shortly.

Steps to download HSSC CET exam city slip:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Go to the link ‘Click Here To Check/Download Examination City/Intimation Slip For CET-2022’ Key in your Registration Number, Date of Birth and submit The Haryana CET exam city slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download HSSC CET 2022 exam city slip.