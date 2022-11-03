Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key for the Maharashtra Rajyaseva or State Services Preliminary Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2022 was held on August 21 for recruitment to various posts in the Maharashtra state government. MPSC has notified a total of 161 vacancies in different posts at the state government. The draft/first answer keys were released on August 25 and objections were invited till August 30.

Steps to download MPSC Rajyaseva final answer key 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – ‘Answer Keys’ Click on the PDF button for the exam The MPSC Rajyaseva final answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Direct link to MPSC Rajyaseva final answer key 2022 Paper 1.

Direct link to MPSC Rajyaseva final answer key 2022 Paper 2.