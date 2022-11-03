Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Main examination schedule for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer 2020. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 12 to 15 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets a week before the commencement of the examination from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 3995 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the APO Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 553 vacancies, of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Direct link to the APO Main 2020 exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using Username and Password Click on the admit card The BPSC Auditor Main admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.