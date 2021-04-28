Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) preliminary recruitment exam 2020. The preliminary exam was held on February 7. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam can check and download the merit list from the BPSC portal bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC APO Prelim exam was conducted to fill 553 vacancies for the said post of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

According to BPSC, 19,201 candidates appeared for the prelim exam. Of these, 3,995 candidates have cleared the test and are now eligible to appear for the BPSC APO Main exam. The Main exam will consist of seven papers related to various fields in law.

The merit list contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

Steps to download BPSC APO Prelims exam 2020 result:

Visit BPSC portal bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the result link to APO prelim exam 2020 The merit list will appear on screen Download and check result using roll number.

Here’s direct link to BPSC APO Prelims exam 2020 merit list.

BPSC has also released the final answer key of the two papers of the exam : General Studies and Law.