The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the answer key for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check and download the answer key from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till November 5, 2022, by paying the fee of Rs 50.

The MP ADDET 2022 was held on October 29 and 30 in two sessions on both days: 9.00 to 11.0 AM and 3.00 to 5.00 PM.

The entrance exam is held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh. This year, 415 seats are on offer.

Steps to check MPPEB ADDET answer key 2022

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on ADDET 2022 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key

Take a print for future reference

Direct link to download MPPEB ADDET answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.