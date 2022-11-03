The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022, on December 6, 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download the notification from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, the notice was scheduled to be released on November 5, 2022.

“F. No. HQ-PPI03/23/2022-PP-1 – Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 05.11.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 06.12.2022,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The examination for Tier I was scheduled in February- March 2023, which is likely to be postponed too.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.