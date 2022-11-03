Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Paper I for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, a total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in Paper II. The descriptive paper (Paper-II) is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2022 (Tentatively). The Admission Certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices in due course.

The Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) and marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from 16.11.2022 to 30.11.2022, reads the notification.

The Commission conducted the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 on October 1, 2022, in the Computer Based Mode at various centres all over the country.

Steps to download SSC JHT result 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to the “Results—JHT” tab Click on JHT result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout

