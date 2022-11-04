Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Main Examination 2021 Combined Paper 1. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C Main Paper 1 exam 2021 was held on August 6. The result of the exam is expected soon.

Steps to download MPSC Group C answer key 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys Click on the PDF button for Group C Combine Main Examination 2021 The MPSC Group C answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Group C final answer key 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 900 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 269/2021. The MPSC Group C Main exam 2021 Paper 1 was held on August 6 and the answer key released on