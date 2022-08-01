Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Main Examination 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C Main exam 2021 Paper 1 will be held on August 6. Candidates who have qualified in the Group C prelim exam and appear on the result merit lists are eligible to apply for the Main exam. The prelims result was declared in June.

Steps to download MPSC Group C hall ticket 2022: