MPSC Group C Mains hall ticket 2022 released; here’s download link
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Main Exam 2021.
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Main Examination 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.
The MPSC Group C Main exam 2021 Paper 1 will be held on August 6. Candidates who have qualified in the Group C prelim exam and appear on the result merit lists are eligible to apply for the Main exam. The prelims result was declared in June.
Steps to download MPSC Group C hall ticket 2022:
- Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in
- Click on ‘Download Admission Certificate’
- Select exam and enter Mobile No./Email Id to receive OTP
- Enter OTP and click on verify button
- The MPSC Group C Main hall ticket will appear on the screen
- Download and take a print for future reference