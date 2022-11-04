The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC-NET 2022 result tomorrow, October 5. Eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official website nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the NTA had released the final answer key.

Taking to Twitter, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC and AICTE said, “UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website https://nta.ac.in. #UGC-NET”

UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website https://t.co/HMrF8NRnOv#UGC-NET — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) November 4, 2022

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website nta.ac.in Click on UGC NET Result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.