The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit card for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase IV. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

The UGC NET Phase IV exam is scheduled to be held on October 14. The exam city slip has already been released.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to download UGC NET admit card 2022:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on the admit card link Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth and submit

The UGC NET admit card will appear on screen Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UGC NET admit card 2022.