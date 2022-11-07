The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has deferred the online application deadline for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) October 2022. As per the notification, the applicants will now be able to apply for the exam on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in till November 11. Earlier, the registration deadline was November 7.

“K-TET OCTOBER 2022 EXAMINATION REGISTRATION HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO 11/11/2022,” reads the notification.

The KTET 2022 examination will be conducted on December 3 and 4 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 02.00 PM to 04.30 PM. The admit card will be released on November 21, 2022.

Here’s the revised notification.

KTET is the state eligibility test to determine the eligibility of teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

KTET 2022 Exam Schedule Category Date of Examination Duration Time K-TET I November 26(Saturday) 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM 2 ½ hrs K-TET II November 26(Saturday) 02.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2 ½ hrs K-TET III November 27(Sunday) 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM 2 ½ hrs K-TET IV November 27(Sunday) 02.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2 ½ hrs

Steps to apply for KTET October 2022