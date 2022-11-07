Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant District Attorney exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC ADA exam 2022 was conducted on November 6. The question paper of Set A, B, C, D and the answer key of Set A, B, C, D of the joint competitive examination has been released.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 10.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 119 Assistant District Attorney (ADA) vacancies in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt of Punjab.

Steps to download PPSC ADA answer key 2022:



Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in Click on ADA answer key link and go to ‘ANSWER KEY ALL SETS’

The PPSC ADA answer key will appear on the screen

Download and check.

Here’s direct link to PPSC ADA answer key 2022.