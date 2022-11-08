The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The result of SSC GD Constable PET/ PST was declared on August 8 wherein 69,287 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). DV/DME and RME was conducted by CRPF from September 12 to October 4.

SSC Constable GD Exam 2021 is conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Constable in General Duty at Central Armed Police Forces. A total of 25,271 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

A total of 2695 female and 21485 male candidates have been shortlisted for appointment. Moreover, 849 (female-97 and male-752) candidates’ result has been kept withheld.

The marks of the candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly. The SSC GD Constable cut off marks have also been released.

Here’s SSC GD Constable result 2021 notice.

Steps to download SSC GD Constable final result 2021:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on the ‘Result’ tab – ‘Constable (GD)‘ Now click the result link for male/female The SSC GD Constable result will appear on the screen Download and check.

SSC GD Constable 2021 - List of Female candidates qualified.

SSC GD Constable 2021- List of Male candidates qualified.