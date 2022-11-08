Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the answer key for the Surveyor recruitment examination. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website apssb.nic.in.

APSSB conducted the Surveyor exam on July 18, 2021, in an objective-type MCQ format. The answer keys have been released for all Sets: A, B, C and D.

Candidates who qualify for the exam will appear for the document verification round.

APSSB had invited online applications from eligible candidates in January-February 2020 for recruitment to 23 posts of Junior Estimator/ Draughtsman and 8 of Surveyor.

Steps to check APSSB Surveyor answer key 2022:

Visit official website apssb.nic.in Click on link Surveyor answer key link The APSSB Surveyor answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s APSSB Surveyor answer key 2022.