Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon close the online application window for the Forest Guard or Van Daroga Main Exam 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till November 9.

UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 701 Forest Guard posts in the UP Forest Department. Only PET 2021-qualified candidates are eligible to apply.

Here’s UPSSSC Forest Guard notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 21-40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A graduate degree is any if the subject mentioned in notification. The candidate must have qualified UPSSSC PET 2021.

Application Fee



The application fee is Rs 25 for all categories.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Forester” application link Apply for the post and fill up the application form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout

Selection Procedure

UPSSSC will shortlist 15X candidates of the total vacancies for the UP Forest Guard Main Exam 2022 based on the PET 2021 score. The exam date will be announced later. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection.