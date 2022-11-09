IIT Kanpur will close the online application widow today for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website iitk.ac.in till 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 119 Junior Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on November 9, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree with knowledge of computer applications. Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks and 02 years of relevant experience in handling Establishment matters/ R&D/ Legal/ Purchase and Import/ Accounts/ Audit/Hospitality, etc is desired.

Here’s IIT Kanpur Junior Assistant notification 2022.

Application Fee

The applicants belong to OBC/EWS/GEN shall be required to pay the application fee of Rs 700. Candidates from SC/ ST/PwD category and the female candidates are not required to pay the application fee.

Steps to apply for IIT Kanpur Junior Assistant recruitment 2022:

Visit the recruitment page at www.iitk.ac.in Click on the registration link Login and proceed with the application process Fill up the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.