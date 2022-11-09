The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) posts in Delhi Police Examination-2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 12, 2022, upto 5.00 PM. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

“The Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with the Tentative Answer Key(s) are now available on the link given below. The candidates may click on the link and login by using their Examination Roll No. and Password,” reads the notification.

The Computer Based Examination in r/o Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 was conducted on October 27th and 28th, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) - Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022.” Click on the answer key link Login and check the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.