The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022. Candidates can download their results and the final answer key from the official website aiapget.nta.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on October 15, 2022, in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test was of objective type, comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). A total of 33634 candidates registered for the examination, of which 31673 appeared for the exam.

The provisional answer key was released on October 22, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

AIAPGET 2022 is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2022-23.

Steps to download AIAPGET 2022 result

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “AIAPGET 2022 Results” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIAPGET 2022 result.

Direct link to AIAPGET 2022 final answer key.

