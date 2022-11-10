The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 conducted for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website nta.ac.in.

Eligible candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 11 upto 5.00 PM. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” reads the notification.

DUET 2022 was conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The Test was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website nta.ac.in Click on DUET 2022 provisional answer key notification Click on the DUET 2022 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download DUET 2022 answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.