The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the COMEDK UGET Round 3 choice-filling process. Candidates can complete the choice filling till November 11 (11.55 PM) at comedk.org.

The seat allotment result will be announced on November 14 (12.00 noon) on the official website comedk.org.

Candidates can make the decision and pay the fee from November 14 to 16. The applicants will have to report to the allotted colleges (only for accept and freeze candidates of Round 3 only) along with Online Printout of allotment letter and Fee receipt from November 14 to 17, 2022.

COMEDK round 3 2022 counselling

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on the Engineering Login link Key in your login details and submit Fill in the choice Submit and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.