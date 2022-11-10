UKPSC Patwari/Lekhpal registrations 2022 to end today; here’s direct link
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conclude the online registrations for recruitment to the post of Patwari/ Lekhpal 2022 today, November 10. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies, of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Patwari and 172 for the post of Lekhpal.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The minimum age for both posts is 21 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of Patwari and Lekhpal is 28 years and 35 years.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised Universed.
Here’s UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal recruitment 2022 notification.
Steps to apply for UKPSC Patwari/Lekhpal recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022: Advertisement and Syllabus (Recruitment)”
- Click on the application link
- Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.