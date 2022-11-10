Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The provisional answer key was released on August 23, 2022. The UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2022 was conducted on August 21 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM in 27 districts.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 655 vacancies of which 596 vacancies are for Forest Guard and 59 are for Wildlife Guard positions.

Steps to download the final answer key 2022



Visit the website upsssc.gov.in Click on the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard answer key link under ‘Important Announcement’

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.