Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Prosecuting Officer (G) in J&K Home Department today, November 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was November 6, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates from the unreserved category should not be more than the age of 40 years, whereas the upper age limit for SC/ST/OSC/ALC/IB/RBA/PSP/EWS category candidates is 43 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Laws of University established by Law of India.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.