Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) under Advt No 29/2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in from November 16 to December 6.

HPSC has notified 53 vacancies for Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) in Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana.



Here’s HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer recruitment 2022 notification 29/2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-42 years as on December 6, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) Degree in Civil Engineering. ii) Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric or its equivalent.

Selection process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

Application fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.