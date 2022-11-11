Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has begun the online application process for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination 2022. Applicants can apply for the examination on the official website ossc.gov.in till December 10.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years, whereas the candidates applying for ATO (ITI) posts should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Applicants can check the educational qualification, payscale, examination pattern and other details available in the notification.

Steps to apply for OSSC CTS recruitment 2022: