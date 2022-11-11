Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results of the Lecturer, Civil Engineering Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Lecturer written exam 2022 was conducted on September 27 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The answer keys were released on September 30.

The result includes the roll numbers of the selected candidates. Of the total 2,347 candidates who appeared for the exam, 425 have been shortlisted. The interviews will be held from November 17.

Steps to download BPSC Lecturer result 2022:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the result link for Lecturer, Civil Engineering The BPSC Lecturer result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to BPSC Civil Engineering Lecturer result 2022.