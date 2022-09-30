Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the Lecturer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Lecturer written exam 2022 was conducted on September 27 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The exam was held for posts advertised under Advt. Nos. 21/2020, 45/2020 & 61/2020. The answer keys have been released for Booklet Series A, B, C, and D.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key by October 11.

Here’s BPSC Lecturer answer key notice.

Steps to download BPSC Lecturer answer key 2022:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the answer key link for relevant subject The BPSC Lecturer answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct links:

Economics (21/2020)

English (45/2020)

Hindi (61/2020)